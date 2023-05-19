Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $18.59

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $18.59 or 0.00069240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $37.89 million and approximately $577,311.80 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

