Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE ENZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 57,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,328. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

