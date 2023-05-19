Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
NYSE ENZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 57,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,328. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 43.44% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%.
Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.