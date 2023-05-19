Entrust Global Partners L L C Acquires New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,437,000. Hasbro accounts for 28.8% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned approximately 0.71% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

