Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 15,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.99%.

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,044.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,235.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,044.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,348 shares of company stock worth $127,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

