Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.03. 862,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

