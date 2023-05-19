EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 138,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

