Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.37. 3,030,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.