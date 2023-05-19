Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.24.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ENPH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.37. 3,030,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
