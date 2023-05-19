ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 1.4 %

ENG opened at $0.42 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.