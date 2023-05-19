Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 6,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGIEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

