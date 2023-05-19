Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

