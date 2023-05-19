Energi (NRG) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $109,596.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,661,333 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

