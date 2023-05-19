Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Up 5%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.12. 154,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 270,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Endava Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 188.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after buying an additional 1,019,337 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Endava by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endava by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $64,236,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

