Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 766,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,551. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.