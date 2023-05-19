Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

EBS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 464,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,105. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also

