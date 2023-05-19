Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of ERJ opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

