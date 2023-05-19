ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $55,022.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12530917 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,963.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

