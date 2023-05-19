Elequin Securities LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGHL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signal Hill Acquisition by 18.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition by 90.1% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,976,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Signal Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

