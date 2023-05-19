Elequin Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 278.5% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 937,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 690,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 10.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAQ opened at $10.41 on Friday. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

