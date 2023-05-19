Elequin Securities LLC Invests $32,000 in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 375,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 464,715 shares of company stock worth $2,211,427 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.67 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

