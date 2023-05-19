Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 160 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.94, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

