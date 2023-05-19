Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $232.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $278.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.78.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

