Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

