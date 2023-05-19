Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.63.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,743. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.