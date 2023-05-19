Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ EIGR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
