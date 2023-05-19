Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

