Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lowered by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

