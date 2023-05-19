Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Shares Up 0.2%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Edoc Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADOC. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 2,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 757,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 207,226 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edoc Acquisition Company Profile

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.