Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 442,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,543. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

