Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 460,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 221,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Edison International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.