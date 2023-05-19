Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 61,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 427,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £69.48 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.90.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

See Also

