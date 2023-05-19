Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Fire & Flower in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Fire & Flower Stock Up 9.2 %
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.
