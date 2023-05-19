eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,190,000 after purchasing an additional 142,906 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 228,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,448. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.