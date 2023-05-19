Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

