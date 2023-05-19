Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eagle Materials Stock Performance
NYSE EXP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $166.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
