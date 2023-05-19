Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 745,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

