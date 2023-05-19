Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NYSE DT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,524. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

