DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.45 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

