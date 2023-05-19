Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.34 ($30.80) and last traded at €28.28 ($30.74). Approximately 71,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.14 ($30.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.24.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.