DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 388,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

