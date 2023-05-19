DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.89.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $108.80. 267,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.