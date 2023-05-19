Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %
RDY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.20. 223,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
