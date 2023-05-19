Dover (NYSE:DOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.