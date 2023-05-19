Douglas J. Tucker Purchases 800 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $16,280.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,505. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

