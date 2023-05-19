Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 361,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 271,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$91.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.54.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

