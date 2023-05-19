DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $269,769.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,461 shares of company stock valued at $762,241,332 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

