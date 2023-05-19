Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

DG stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 476,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

