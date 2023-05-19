Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

