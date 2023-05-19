DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,400. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

