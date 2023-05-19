Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 1,340,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,863. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

