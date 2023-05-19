Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.49

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 62262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

(Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.