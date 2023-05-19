DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.