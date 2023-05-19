Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

